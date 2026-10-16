Jana Sena’s initiative to invite online poll applications sparks debate on social media

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) initiative to invite applications online from aspirants for the upcoming local body elections has triggered a debate on social media, with even some party supporters questioning the process and political handles and users posting critical comments.

According to the party’s website, around 3,327 applications had been received from across 25 parliamentary constituencies by 8 p.m. on Thursday, with two candidates finalised so far.

Through its official X account, the party invited leaders, Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas aspiring to contest as mayors, chairpersons, corporators, councillors, MPTC and ZPTC members, sarpanches and ward members to submit their bio-data through a dedicated portal.

The application process requires candidates to verify their mobile numbers through an OTP and provide their names and party membership IDs. Those who are not party members can apply under the non-member category, with Aadhaar details to be uploaded. Applicants must then select the type of local body they wish to contest, including municipal corporations, municipalities, panchayats, MPTC and ZPTC positions, following which a registration ID is generated.

The party said every application would reach Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan for the final decision. Applications would be verified against membership records, assessed on the basis of verifiable public service, reviewed by the legal team and examined by local-level representatives before being placed before the party president.

Jana Sena maintained that the initiative was part of its effort to break away from conventional political practices and introduce reforms in candidate selection.