NDA partners finalise seat-sharing pact for municipal elections across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A day after wrapping up intense negotiations, the ruling NDA alliance partners — the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — have finalised their seat-sharing formula for the upcoming urban local body elections across Andhra Pradesh.

The coalition pact maps out a coordinated contest across 17 municipal corporations along with 106 municipalities and nagara panchayats.

Under the finalised arrangement for municipal corporations, the TDP will lead the charge in key urban centres such as Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Mangalagiri-Tadepalli, Guntur, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Tirupati, and Chittoor. Meanwhile, the Jana Sena takes up prominent mayoral slots including Srikakulam, Kakinada, Eluru, and Vijayawada, while the BJP has been allocated Rajamahendravaram and Anantapur.

For the municipalities and nagara panchayats, the seat distribution has been carved up based on regional presence.

The TDP takes the lion’s share of municipal bodies — including Ichapuram, Palasa - Kasibugga, Amadalavalasa, Parvathipuram, Bobbili, Narsipatnam, Yelleswaram, Peddapuram, Ramachandrapauram, Mandapeta, Kovvur, Palakollu, Akividu, Tanuku, Chitntalapudi, Jangareddygudem, Nuzividu, Gudivada, Uyyuru, Tadigadapa, Kondapalli, Nandigama, Jaggayyapeta, Ponnuru, Repalle, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Vinukonda, Dachepalli, Gurazala, Piduguralla, Macherla, Addanki, Chirala, Chimakurthy, Kandukur, Markapur, Podili, Kanigiri, Allur, Atmakur (Tirupati), Buchireddypalem, Guduru (Nellore), Naidupeta, Sullurpeta, Venkatagiri, Badvel, Rajampet, Rayachoti, Pulivendula, Kamalapuram, Jammalamadugu, Proddatur, Mydukur, Allagadda, Atmakuru (Nandyal), Nandikotkur, Nandyal, Bethamcherla, Dhone, Yemmiganur, Adoni, Rayadurgam, Gooty, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Kalyandurg, Hindupur, Penukonda, Dharmavaram, Kadiri, B.Kottakota, Madanapalle, Punganur, Srikalahasti, Nagari, Palamaner, and Kuppam.

At the same time, Jana Sena Party’s contesting footprint covers Rajam, Palakonda, Salur, Tuni, Gollaprolu, Pithapuram, Samalkot, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram, Nidadavole, Narsapuram, Bhimvaram, Tadepalligudem, Thiruvuru, Pedana, Tenali, Chilakaluripet, Darsi, Madakasira, Puttur and Puttaparthi.

The BJP’s municipal slate features civic bodies including Nellimerla, Yelamanchili, Bapatla, Giddalur, Kavali, Erraguntla and Guduru (Kurnool).