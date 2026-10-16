Northeast monsoon hits Andhra Pradesh, normal rainfall forecast

VISAKHAPATNAM: The northeast monsoon set in over Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, brining in spells across a few parts of the State. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast normal rainfall over south peninsular India during October-December, with seasonal rainfall likely to be between 88 per cent and 112 per cent of the long-period average (LPA).

The southwest monsoon also withdrew from the entire country on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh falls under two meteorological subdivisions including Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Rayalaseema including which are part of the five subdivisions covered by the IMD’s seasonal forecast for south peninsular India.

The seasonal outlook indicates that very strong El Niño conditions are likely to develop during October-December 2026, while neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are expected to continue during the post-monsoon season.

For the immediate forecast, the IMD has warned of heavy rain at isolated places in several districts over the next five days, along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

On Friday and Saturday, heavy rain is forecast in Parvathipuram Manyam, Krishna, Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Ananthapuramu, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor districts. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places.