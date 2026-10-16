President Murmu: Empower ‘Lakhpati Didis’ further to be ‘Crorepati Didis’

VIJAYAWADA: President Droupadi Murmu has emphasised that to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047, it is essential to extend the benefits of development to every village and every household.

She called for moving beyond the goal of creating ‘Lakhpati Didis’ to developing ‘Crorepati Didis’ by helping women expand their businesses, and increase their earnings. Self-Help Groups and SARAS Melas can play a leading role in this endeavour, she said.

The President inaugurated the National SARAS Mela 2026 at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on Thursday, marking the first time the national-level rural livelihoods fair is being organised outside the National Capital Region (NCR).

Jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the 14-day mega event features more than 650 stalls showcasing products made by around 1,500 women entrepreneurs, and Lakhpati Didis from 34 States and Union Territories.