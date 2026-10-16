Uniform guidelines for government medical college hostels in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major administrative initiative aimed at ensuring safety, financial transparency, and strict discipline across government medical institutions, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has issued comprehensive model guidelines for the operation and management of student hostels attached to government medical colleges and teaching hospitals statewide.

Formulated for the first time by the DME Dr Vishnu Vardhan in the wake of recent administrative and campus developments, the directive mandates standardised operational protocols for all medical college principals and hospital superintendents.

Under the new regulations, hostellers and administrative authorities must adhere strictly to established guidelines governing financial discipline, student safety, anti-ragging measures, sanitation, and dispute resolution.

To enforce strict fiscal accountability, the DME has mandated separate accounting streams for non-refundable admission deposits and monthly student maintenance fees. Revenue collected from deposits must be exclusively utilised for creating permanent infrastructure, including study facilities, sports equipment, furniture, drinking water systems, and sanitation upgrades.

The guidelines stipulate that any single expenditure or procurement exceeding Rs 1,000,000 from either deposit or maintenance funds requires prior approval from the DME. Splitting a single project into smaller estimates to bypass the Rs 1,000,000 threshold has been explicitly prohibited and classified as a financial violation.