Urban local body elections: YSRCP list of chief nominees out

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP has announced its official list of mayoral and chairperson candidates for municipal corporations, municipalities and nagara panchayats across the State for the upcoming urban local body elections.

Following directives from party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party released nominees representing a balanced mix across various social categories, including unreserved, Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and women.

According to the official announcement released by the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the mayoral nominees for key municipal corporations include Kolagatla Sravani (Vizianagaram - Unreserved Women), Varudu Kalyani (Visakhapatnam - Unreserved Women), Ganta Mohan Rao (Eluru - BC), Lanka Jyothi (Machilipatnam - BC Women), Kuppam Prasad (Ongole - Unreserved), Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy (Nellore - Unreserved) and Bandi Deepthi Reddy (Kadapa - Unreserved Women).

However, no candidate was announced for Vijayawada.

YSRCP urges SEC to remove TDP banners, citing poll code

Expressing strong objection to the continued display of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) flex banners, hoardings and cutouts across the State despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force for local body elections, the YSRCP has urged the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to take immediate enforcement action. YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy submitted a representation to the Election Commission