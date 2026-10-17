Andhra: Bids invited for Rs 1,700-crore waterway project

VIJAYAWADA: In a massive push to revolutionise freight logistics and integrate inland navigation with port infrastructure, the Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority (APIWA) has invited tenders for the Rs 1,700-crore Muktyala–Machilipatnam waterway project.

Designed to transform the 162-kilometre Bandar Canal corridor into a high-capacity cargo route connected directly to the upcoming Machilipatnam Port, the ambitious initiative is being rolled out under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Under the project, the Bandar Canal stretch from Vijayawada’s Prakasam Barrage to Machilipatnam Port will be upgraded to international standards, ensuring a minimum channel depth of 1.5 meters and a bottom width of 20 meters.

A 15-meter-wide and 70-meter-long navigation lock will be built at the Prakasam Barrage to enable smooth vessel movement. The selected developer will also replace low-level obstruction bridges with new high-level bridges and relocate utility lines along the corridor.