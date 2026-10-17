Andhra CM Naidu offers silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife N Bhuvaneswari, offered silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on behalf of the State government at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop the Indrakeeladri here on Friday, marking the auspicious occasion of Moola Nakshatram during the ongoing Dasara festivities.

The temple authorities accorded a traditional welcome to the Chief Minister and his wife. Sthanacharya Siva Prasad Sharma adorned Naidu with the traditional ‘pariveshtam’ before the couple entered the temple carrying silk robes and a saree for the presiding deity. Amid Vedic chants by priests, the Chief Minister performed special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga in the sanctum sanctorum. The priests later offered Vedic blessings to the couple at the Ashirvachana Mandapam.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Naidu extended Dasara greetings to the people of the State and said he had prayed for their happiness, prosperity and well-being. He also sought the Goddess’s blessings for abundant rainfall, poverty eradication, improved living standards and the transformation of Andhra Pradesh into a healthy, prosperous and happy society.

Naidu said the ongoing Dasara celebrations were attracting devotees in large numbers, with nearly eight lakh people having darshan of the Goddess in the first six days. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the temple management and officials to ensure that devotees faced no inconvenience.