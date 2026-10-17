Andhra DME rolls out trauma care initiatives

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to strengthen emergency medical response and minimise preventable fatalities during road and other accidents, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has introduced two pivotal initiatives across all government hospitals in the state: the Pre-Hospital Notification (PHN) system and the State Trauma Registry.

Details regarding the rollout were jointly announced on Friday by Additional DME Dr Satyanarayana Murthy and State Nodal Officer for Trauma and Burns Dr Sumita Shankar.

Recognising that the first hour following an any sort of road accident—known as the “Golden Hour”—is too critical for saving lives of the victims, the PHN system is designed to eliminate precious time wasted upon arrival at a hospital. Under this new protocol, 108 ambulance personnel will transmit advance alerts to the destination hospital while transporting an injured patient.

This ensures that emergency medical teams, blood units, diagnostic facilities (such as X-ray and CT scan), and surgical suites are pre-positioned and fully prepared the moment the patient arrives, enabling immediate life-saving interventions.

Aligned with Supreme Court (SC) directives and Central government guidelines, the newly launched State Trauma Registry will digitally record comprehensive data for every accident victim treated across government medical institutions.