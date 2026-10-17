Andhra HC orders CBI probe into Sai Krishna’s death

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna, holding that the State police could not be trusted to conduct an impartial investigation into the case.

The HC directed the State government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to his mother, Vijayalakshmi, within four weeks. A division bench comprising Justice Ravinath Tilhari and Justice Alapati Giridhar passed the 89-page judgment on a petition filed by Vijayalakshmi seeking an independent investigation into her son’s death and disappearance of his body.

The bench directed the CBI Director to ensure immediate registration of a case and entrust the investigation to a senior officer. It instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to hand over all records related to the case to the CBI through a special messenger. The government was also directed to initiate departmental action against the officials responsible, in accordance with service rules.

The HC observed that the material placed before it prima facie established that Sai Krishna had been illegally detained, subjected to custodial torture and died while in police custody. His body or remains have not been traced.

According to the judgment, Vijayawada Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) police brought Sai Krishna to Krishna Lanka police station around 7 am on May 6, 2026. Although his detention was initially lawful, police failed to produce him before a magistrate within the prescribed period or release him, violating the law.