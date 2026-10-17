Andhra HC orders CBI probe into Sai Krishna’s death

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna, holding that the State police could not be trusted to conduct an impartial investigation into the case.
The HC directed the State government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to his mother, Vijayalakshmi, within four weeks. A division bench comprising Justice Ravinath Tilhari and Justice Alapati Giridhar passed the 89-page judgment on a petition filed by Vijayalakshmi seeking an independent investigation into her son’s death and disappearance of his body.
The bench directed the CBI Director to ensure immediate registration of a case and entrust the investigation to a senior officer. It instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to hand over all records related to the case to the CBI through a special messenger. The government was also directed to initiate departmental action against the officials responsible, in accordance with service rules.
The HC observed that the material placed before it prima facie established that Sai Krishna had been illegally detained, subjected to custodial torture and died while in police custody. His body or remains have not been traced.
According to the judgment, Vijayawada Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) police brought Sai Krishna to Krishna Lanka police station around 7 am on May 6, 2026. Although his detention was initially lawful, police failed to produce him before a magistrate within the prescribed period or release him, violating the law.
The bench noted that oral, documentary, digital and forensic evidence indicated that Sai Krishna suffered visible injuries while in custody. A registered medical practitioner who examined him at the police station on May 8 reportedly found multiple injuries and swellings. The doctor told investigators that Sai had said police personnel had assaulted him.
The HC expressed concern over missing CCTV footage during Sai’s detention, with a forensic examination reportedly finding hard disks had been replaced.
It observed that attempts had allegedly been made to portray Sai as having absconded while alive, alter the crime scene and influence his family, undermining the credibility of SIT. Rejecting arguments that a chargesheet or SIT barred a CBI probe, the HC said victims had fundamental right to an impartial investigation.
It may be recalled that Sai’s mother Vijayalakshmi had approached the HC on June 2 through habeas corpus petition after losing contact with her son. Following subsequent developments, she filed a supplementary petition on June 25 seeking a CBI probe. The HC reserved its judgment on September 22 before delivering the verdict on Friday.