Andhra Pradesh: Eluru aqua farmers form association to curb shrimp diseases

ELURU: About 60 aqua farmers from five villages in Kalidindi and Kaikaluru mandals have formed Sri Matsya Aqua Unity Farmers Association to prevent shrimp diseases from spreading across 2,000 acres near Pedakommuleru and Venkatapuram channels.

Farmers from Gopalapuram, Vemavarappadu, Tamarakollu, Ayodhyapatnam and Venkatapuram will follow common biosecurity measures, including promptly harvesting infected ponds, safely burying dead shrimp and disinfecting ponds and bunds.

They share updates on symptoms and preventive steps through WhatsApp groups.

Members have voluntarily spent Rs 20 lakh to repair damaged canal embankment roads along the two channels to ease transport of medicines and feed.

Speaking to TNIE, B Raj Kumar, Assistant Director of Fisheries at Aqua Lab Kaikaluru, said early identification and reporting of diseases were essential to minimise losses. Fisheries Department is creating awareness about the Report Fish Disease mobile app, which allows farmers to upload photos and details of suspected infections.

“Farmers should report symptoms as soon as they notice them. By uploading photos and details through the app, they can seek scientific guidance from experts and take preventive measures,” he said.

The app is part of Phase II of the National Surveillance Project on Aquatic Animal Diseases under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, which supports early detection, lab diagnosis and scientific guidance. Apart from white spot and white gut diseases in shrimp, farmers can seek guidance on tail rot, red disease and parasitic infestations.

The department is also creating awareness on regular testing of pond water and soil to maintain culture conditions and reduce disease risk.

Fisheries official at Bhimadole, Surendra, said farmers were being educated on water and soil testing, disease prevention, and use of the app, and no aqua disease complaints had been received at lab so far.