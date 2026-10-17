Clashes erupt in Rayalaseema on first day of nominations

Jagan demands deployment of Central forces

A rival group of TDP workers allegedly confronted the convoy, blocking movement, and leading to a pitched battle involving stones and sticks. The clashes left several vehicles—including two in the MP’s convoy—damaged, while two local TDP leaders and the MP’s gunman sustained injuries.

Police rushed to the scene with heavy force to restore order, and safely escorted Midhun Reddy out of the area to his native place Sodum.

Reacting sharply to the Punganur violence, YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the attack on Midhun Reddy, speaking with him over the phone to enquire about his condition.

Jagan alleged that widespread public resentment after two-and-a-half years of coalition rule was prompting the government to resort to violence, and electoral irregularities using a passive police machinery. The YSRCP chief demanded the deployment of Central paramilitary forces.

Meanwhile, Annamayya District SP Dheeraj Kunubilli stated that the MP’s convoy had violated State Election Commission rules regarding candidate entourages and vehicle boundaries. On the other hand, claiming video evidence, the coalition leaders accused Midhun Reddy of instigating violence in the first place.

Simultaneously, severe tension flared up in Rayachoti following a bitter war of words between Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and former MLA G Srikanth Reddy. Earlier in the day, Srikanth Reddy and Reddeppagari Ramesh Kumar Reddy held a press conference and strategy meeting at the local YSRCP office to discuss municipal nominations, and accused the Transport Minister of candidate intimidation, and causing the loss of the town’s district headquarters status.