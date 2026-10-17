Clashes erupt in Rayalaseema on first day of nominations

TIRUPATI/KADAPA/ANANTAPUR: Widespread tension, violence, and political unrest flared across multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh on Friday as the nomination process officially began for the municipal elections.
Marked by violent clashes, vehicle vandalism, office arson, and stone-pelting between supporters of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alliance and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the State saw a tumultuous start to the municipal election process across Punganur, Rayachoti, Tirupati, and Dharmavaram in Rayalaseema region.
The day’s violent turn began in Punganur of Annamayya district, where chaos erupted near the returning officer’s office at Basava Raja Junior College when YSRCP Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha and Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy arrived with councillor candidates to file their nominations for the municipal elections.
Jagan demands deployment of Central forces
A rival group of TDP workers allegedly confronted the convoy, blocking movement, and leading to a pitched battle involving stones and sticks. The clashes left several vehicles—including two in the MP’s convoy—damaged, while two local TDP leaders and the MP’s gunman sustained injuries.
Police rushed to the scene with heavy force to restore order, and safely escorted Midhun Reddy out of the area to his native place Sodum.
Reacting sharply to the Punganur violence, YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the attack on Midhun Reddy, speaking with him over the phone to enquire about his condition.
Jagan alleged that widespread public resentment after two-and-a-half years of coalition rule was prompting the government to resort to violence, and electoral irregularities using a passive police machinery. The YSRCP chief demanded the deployment of Central paramilitary forces.
Meanwhile, Annamayya District SP Dheeraj Kunubilli stated that the MP’s convoy had violated State Election Commission rules regarding candidate entourages and vehicle boundaries. On the other hand, claiming video evidence, the coalition leaders accused Midhun Reddy of instigating violence in the first place.
Simultaneously, severe tension flared up in Rayachoti following a bitter war of words between Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and former MLA G Srikanth Reddy. Earlier in the day, Srikanth Reddy and Reddeppagari Ramesh Kumar Reddy held a press conference and strategy meeting at the local YSRCP office to discuss municipal nominations, and accused the Transport Minister of candidate intimidation, and causing the loss of the town’s district headquarters status.
Ramprasad Reddy strongly rejected the allegations in a counter-press conference, challenging the former MLA to a direct political contest. Shortly after, a large mob allegedly belonging to TDP supporters gathered outside, and went on a rampage, setting fire to the YSRCP office premises, and torching vehicles parked outside. While YSRCP supporters eventually chased the attackers away, around six vehicles were completely gutted, and about a dozen others—including two belonging to Srikanth Reddy and a police vehicle—were damaged.
Firefighters and police teams extinguished the flames, and brought the situation under control.
The political volatility quickly spilled over into neighbouring Tirupati, where filing nominations for the Tirupati Municipal Corporation witnessed widespread ruckus, and verbal confrontations between rival TDP and YSRCP leaders, including Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and JB Srinivas.
Friction was reported in front of registration points across Kennedy Nagar, Korlagunta, and Biragipatteda.
Later in the evening, senior YSRCP leaders—including Midhun Reddy, former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy accused the coalition of acting out of fear of defeat, importing outside goons from Chennai and Karnataka.
High tension prevailed in Dharmavaram on Friday afternoon as YSRCP aspirant Medapuram Venkatesh attempted to file his nomination.
The incident triggered a massive mobilisation of rival supporters outside the venue. As YSRCP aspirants went inside, arguments escalated into heavy stone-pelting, leaving three YSRCP workers injured.