‘No eligible voter in AP will be left out’

VIJAYAWADA: With the final electoral roll publication scheduled for October 30, 2026, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh has launched a Special Drive across all Assembly constituencies to ensure that no eligible voter is left out.

Backed by a vast administrative machinery comprising 28 District Election Officers, 175 Electoral Registration Officers, 3,044 Assistant EROs, 5,050 BLO supervisors and 50,330 BLOs, the initiative aims to maximise citizen enrollment and streamline voter lists.

The ongoing electoral roll refinement follows a rigorous SIR exercise conducted in coordination with 1,29,662 BLAs representing nine recognised national and state political parties. Through extensive door-to-door verification and multi-tier scrutiny, the pre-draft base of 4,16,27,694 electors was streamlined to a draft roll of 3,71,38,182 after identifying 44,89,512 Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate (ASDD) entries.

Between the publication of the draft roll and October 14, 2026, a total of 7,62,766 new voters were added, and 3,31,052 entries were deleted, bringing the State’s total registered electorate to 3,75,69,896.

To accommodate citizens who remain left out, the CEO’s office reiterated that voter enrollment is a continuous, year-round process. Special camps will be organised at all polling stations on every Saturday and Sunday up to November 30, 2026, where BLOs will be available to assist the public.

Citizens can submit Form 6 for new voter registration anytime throughout the year, Form 7 for objections to inclusions or deletions, and Form 8 for shifting residence, correcting entries, replacing EPIC cards or marking PwD status. Individuals with electoral roll grievances can contact the 1950 Helpline or approach helpdesks set up at DEO and ERO offices.