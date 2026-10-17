Study identifies two stingless bee species in five AP districts, recording 22 nests

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tetragonula iridipennis and Tetragonula pagdeni are the two species of stingless bees identified in five districts of Andhra Pradesh in a study that recorded 22 nesting sites across different habitats.

The study, titled ‘Diversity of Stingless Bees from Andhra Pradesh’, was conducted during 2024-2025 in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), Eluru, Nandyal and Palnadu districts. Researchers recorded 22 nesting sites across different habitats, including building walls, tree trunks, soil and crevices in old structures, highlighting their nesting preferences and ecological importance as pollinators.

The findings were published in the Indian Journal of Entomology by a team of researchers, including Srikanth, Mallikharjuna Rao, Koteswara Rao and Ratna Kumari.

Of the two species, Tetragonula iridipennis was recorded in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Parvatipuram Manyam, Eluru and two locations in Nandyal. Tetragonula pagdeni was found at Thimmapuram in Nandyal and Chenchu Colony in Palnadu.

Building walls emerged as the most preferred nesting sites across the surveyed locations. The researchers found colonies in the walls of undisturbed buildings in ASR district and crevices in old structures in Parvathipuram Manyam. In Eluru, the colonies were found in soil, while in Nandyal and Palnadu, they were observed on trees and the stone walls of old buildings.