Ward-wise seat sharing tests ties between TDP & JSP in Krishna and NTR districts

VIJAYAWADA: Despite prolonged negotiations and considerable efforts by the TDP and JSP leadership to reach a consensus on mayoral and municipal chairperson posts, ward-wise seat-sharing remains a tougher challenge in Krishna and NTR districts, with competing claims fuelling discontent among party cadres.

Many aspirants are reluctant to give up their claims in favour of alliance partners, particularly those who have spent years strengthening their party base and preparing for the municipal elections.

With the nomination process already underway, uncertainty over the final distribution of wards has added pressure on the two parties to resolve their differences quickly.

The issue is particularly sensitive in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam municipal corporations, where the large number of wards has intensified competition.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has 86 wards, with the Mayor post allotted to JSP. The party sought over 30 wards, but discussions are centred on the possible allocation of around 20 seats, according to sources. The proposed distribution includes seven wards each in Vijayawada East and Central and six in Vijayawada West.

The proposed arrangement has reportedly caused concern among sections of the TDP cadre, which has a strong presence across the corporation. Several aspirants have been preparing for the elections and cultivating support in their respective wards, while around 10 leaders were reportedly in the race for the Mayor post. The decision to allot the post to JSP has left some disappointed.

However, some TDP aspirants have reportedly said they would abide by the party leadership’s decision and expressed confidence that the alliance would win the Vijayawada Mayor post.

Their immediate concern remains the distribution of ward tickets and the prospects of those preparing to contest.