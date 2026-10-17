Ward-wise seat sharing tests ties between TDP & JSP in Krishna and NTR districts

VIJAYAWADA: Despite prolonged negotiations and considerable efforts by the TDP and JSP leadership to reach a consensus on mayoral and municipal chairperson posts, ward-wise seat-sharing remains a tougher challenge in Krishna and NTR districts, with competing claims fuelling discontent among party cadres.
Many aspirants are reluctant to give up their claims in favour of alliance partners, particularly those who have spent years strengthening their party base and preparing for the municipal elections.
With the nomination process already underway, uncertainty over the final distribution of wards has added pressure on the two parties to resolve their differences quickly.
The issue is particularly sensitive in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam municipal corporations, where the large number of wards has intensified competition.
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has 86 wards, with the Mayor post allotted to JSP. The party sought over 30 wards, but discussions are centred on the possible allocation of around 20 seats, according to sources. The proposed distribution includes seven wards each in Vijayawada East and Central and six in Vijayawada West.
The proposed arrangement has reportedly caused concern among sections of the TDP cadre, which has a strong presence across the corporation. Several aspirants have been preparing for the elections and cultivating support in their respective wards, while around 10 leaders were reportedly in the race for the Mayor post. The decision to allot the post to JSP has left some disappointed.
However, some TDP aspirants have reportedly said they would abide by the party leadership’s decision and expressed confidence that the alliance would win the Vijayawada Mayor post.
Their immediate concern remains the distribution of ward tickets and the prospects of those preparing to contest.
In Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, which has 60 wards, the Mayor post has been allotted to the TDP. JSP has reportedly sought around 20 wards, and discussions between the two parties are continuing over the final distribution. According to sources, JSP is being allocated 15 seats and BJP is being allocated two.
In the municipalities, the TDP has been allotted the chairperson posts in Nandigama, Jaggayyapeta and Kondapalli in NTR district, which have 32, 36 and 40 wards, respectively. JSP has been allotted Tiruvuru, which has 28 wards. In Krishna district, the TDP has been allotted Vuyyuru, with 32 wards, while JSP has been allotted Pedana, with 28 wards.
Elections are not being held in Gudivada and Tadigadapa at this stage. In these municipalities, TDP cadres expect to secure over 80% of seats, citing their organisational strength.
The TDP and JSP have formed coordination panels to discuss ward allocations, but competing claims persist, with some aspirants threatening to resign if denied tickets.
The YSRCP has begun finalising candidates. Nominations close at 3 pm on Sunday, scrutiny is scheduled for October 19, withdrawals are allowed until October 21, and polling will be held on October 28.
With the nomination deadline approaching, the two parties face mounting pressure to finalise ward-wise allocations and prevent discontent among aspirants from affecting election preparations.