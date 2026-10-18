Andhra Election Commission implements code of conduct for local elections

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission (SEC) has enforced a comprehensive Model Code of Conduct to ensure free, fair and peaceful local body elections across Andhra Pradesh.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha issued revised guidelines applicable to political parties, candidates, ministers, government employees and public servants from the announcement of elections until completion of the electoral process.

Under the guidelines, parties and candidates are prohibited from undertaking activities that aggravate caste, religious or linguistic differences, appealing to communal sentiments or using places of worship for election propaganda.

Public meetings and processions require prior permission from the competent authorities.

Loudspeakers may be used only between 6 am and 10 pm for transmitting speeches.

The distribution and serving of liquor are prohibited during the 48 hours preceding the conclusion of polling and on counting days. Voter identity slips must be printed on plain white paper without party symbols or candidates’ names. Political parties must also provide suitable badges to their authorised polling agents and workers.

The code places strict restrictions on the party in power. Ministers and authorities are barred from sanctioning grants, announcing new financial schemes, laying foundation stones or making ad hoc appointments after the announcement of elections.

Public servants must remain impartial, while official machinery, vehicles and rest houses cannot be used for electioneering or monopolised by political parties.

Candidates must maintain daily accounts of their election expenditure and submit their final accounts to the District Election Authority within 45 days of the declaration of results.