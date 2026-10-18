Andhra Election Commissioner warns of stern action for poll violations

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that safeguarding law and order and ensuring a peaceful, transparent electoral process are top priorities, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha announced on Saturday that strict punitive measures will be enforced against any violations at nomination centres.

Addressing a media conference at the State Election Commission office alongside State Election Secretary Dr A Mallikarjuna, Punetha sternly warned that officials displaying laxity or negligence in duty will face immediate suspension or transfer.

Authorities have been instructed to install continuous CCTV surveillance at all nomination venues and strictly implement High Court guidelines restricting entry to candidates and only three accompanying persons, ensuring zero tolerance for rule violations.

The Commissioner stressed that safeguarding the democratic process and maintaining absolute impartiality remain paramount.

Echoing these strict administrative warnings, IG B Rajakumari — deputed to the SEC office — stated that foolproof police bandobust has been deployed across all districts following direct orders from DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.

Highlighting that vulnerable, sensitive, and hyper-sensitive locations have been pre-mapped for intensive police deployment, Rajakumari pointed out that law enforcement acted swiftly to control recent flare-ups, citing the prompt on-ground intervention by the Annamayya district SP as an example. Reaffirming the police machinery’s round-the-clock vigilance, she noted that strict surveillance is fully active at all nomination centres.

Responding swiftly to widespread complaints from political leaders regarding nomination blockades and escalating tensions in Rayachoti, Pulivendula, Tirupati, Darsi, Rajampeta, and Dachepalli, Punetha directed district authorities to step up security.