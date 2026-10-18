Andhra Pradesh government clears Rs 153 crore medical claims, cuts processing time to one month

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has significantly overhauled and streamlined its medical reimbursement bill processing system, successfully slashing the clearance time from an arduous 12 to 18 months down to just a single month, according to NTR Vaidya Seva Trust CEO Padmavati.

The CEO revealed that targeted administrative interventions—including the strategic recruitment of additional medical officers initiated since November 2025—have fundamentally transformed operational efficiency.

Authorities have cleared approximately 41,276 pending online and offline applications, including nearly 22,600 bills scrutinised since the start of the current financial year in April, bringing the total approved claims to a staggering value of Rs 152.95 crore.

At present, only about 1,500 bills remain under active review out of roughly 4,000 new claims received every month. To foster absolute transparency, the trust has introduced a real-time tracking mechanism that delivers WhatsApp notifications to applicants regarding the status of their files at every processing stage.

Furthermore, the verification network has been expanded to encompass 28 additional state institutions, public boards, and premier universities—such as Andhra University, JNTU, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, SVU, and Dr NTR University of Health Sciences.

On the healthcare delivery front, the government is expediting fund disbursements under the Employees’ Health Scheme (EHS) to guarantee uninterrupted access for beneficiaries.

Following the transfer of Rs 40 crore to network hospitals this month, an additional Rs 50 crore is slated for release soon to clear pending dues, ensuring regular monthly settlements and steady medical services for employees and pensioners.