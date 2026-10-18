Andhra Pradesh: Retired IRS officer abducted, rescued

VISAKHAPATNAM: A retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former GST Audit Commissioner, P Anand, was allegedly abducted and held captive at a guest house in Visalakshi Nagar over a financial dispute before Vizag City Police rescued him and arrested 10 people on Friday.

According to police, P Anand Kumar was travelling from Sai Priya Resort at Rushikonda towards the airport around 6.30 pm on October 16 when some persons intercepted his car in the IT SEZ area, forced him into another vehicle and abducted him.

Following it, CP Shankhabrata Bagchi and DCP VN Manikanta Chandolu directed officers to launch a search.

Based on a complaint by Singampalli Suresh, PM Palem police registered a case under relevant provisions of BNS. The teams rescued Anand Kumar from AAR Homes Guest House and arrested 10 suspects.

Police said Anand Kumar had financial dealings with two accused, Hemanth Kumar and Deepak Vijayan. Hemanth allegedly enlisted Kollu Sridhar, who arranged eight others. The accused allegedly demanded money from Anand Kumar’s wife and threatened to kill him if she failed to pay. The arrested accused were produced before a court. Another suspect, Jagadish, is absconding. The investigation is continuing.