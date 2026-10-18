MP CM Mohan Yadav meets Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan separately on Saturday and discussed development initiatives, interstate cooperation and wildlife conservation.

Yadav, who arrived in Vijayawada to participate in the Dasara Sharannavaratri festivities at Indrakeeladri and Vijayawada Utsav 2.0, met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s camp office. Naidu briefed him on the construction of the capital city, Amaravati, and various development programmes being undertaken in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister for IT and Human Resources Nara Lokesh welcomed Yadav at the Chief Minister’s residence and presented him with a book on his Yuva Galam padayatra. Lokesh also explained the key aspects of the statewide foot march to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

During the meeting with Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan stressed the need to strengthen tiger conservation measures in the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). He also urged Yadav to expedite the proposed agreement for the reintroduction of gaur (Indian bison) into the reserve as part of biodiversity conservation efforts. Pawan Kalyan said he would visit Madhya Pradesh shortly.

The Deputy Chief Minister felicitated Yadav with an Uppada silk shawl and presented him with a Kondapalli artwork depicting the coronation of Lord Rama, a painting of Goddess Durga created by Srikalahasti pen-kalamkari artists, and Araku coffee. Yadav presented Pawan Kalyan with an idol of Lord Omkareshwar and prasadam from the Jyotirlinga shrine.