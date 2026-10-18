Over 1 lakh devotees visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple in Vijayawada on Oct 17

VIJAYAWADA: More than 1.05 lakh devotees visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday, seventh day of Dasara Sharannavaratri festivities, to worship Goddess Kanaka Durga in HER Sri Mahalakshmi Devi Avatar.
Main temple and subsidiary shrines were decorated, creating festive atmosphere. Chandihomam was performed at the temple’s yagashala, while Devi Khadgamala Archana, Sri Chakra Navavarana Archana and Kumkumarchana were conducted at puja mandapam.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the temple along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath. Temple officials and Vedic scholars welcomed him according to traditions. He offered special prayers at sanctum sanctorum and received Vedic blessings at Ashirvachana Mandapam.
Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, temple chairman Borra Radhakrishna and executive officer VK Seena Naik presented him with the Goddess’s ceremonial robes, prasadam and a portrait of the deity.
Film actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna also visited the temple along with MP Kesineni Sivanath and the temple chairman. Actors Allari Naresh and Subbaraju also offered prayers.
Speaking to media, Vijay Deverakonda expressed happiness over the affection shown by people of Vijayawada. He said he visited city to meet people and seek blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi Devi.
He expressed happiness over devotees arriving from AP and other states to worship the goddess and wished smooth darshan for all. He thanked MP Kesineni Sivanath and the district collector and extended Dasara greetings. Temple authorities made special arrangements to ensure smooth movement of queues from One Town Vinayaka temple.
Meanwhile, Endowments Department organised Archaka Satkaram at Sri Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam to honour priests performing rituals during festivities. Presiding over the programme, Ramachandra Mohan said priests played a crucial role in protecting Sanatana Dharma, preserving temple traditions and promoting public welfare.
Durga Devi Avatar today
In this attire, the goddess is seen holding weapons such as sword, spear and chakra. She rides tiger as HER vahana, Sardoola Vahini, appears fierce.
It symbolises victory over evil. She is called Durga as she killed Durgamudu or Durgasura. She is the first form of Aadi Prakriti Pancha Maha Swaroopas.
The meaning of Durga in Sanskrit is fort, which is very difficult to reach.
Considered the most powerful goddess, mother of the universe and the force behind creation, preservation and destruction, the Vedas mention her as the supreme power.