Telugu Desam Party releases second list for civic chief posts

VIJAYAWADA: Placing a strong emphasis on youth, gender representation, and social engineering, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has unveiled its second list of confirmed candidates for the ensuing urban local body elections, finalised under the leadership of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The fresh announcement finalises the Machilipatnam mayoral candidate — Shaik Abdul Abida — alongside 21 municipal chairperson nominees.

The second list showcases a profound commitment to inclusivity, with 82% of the candidates—totalling 18 individuals—being women, and 73% (16 candidates) belonging to the Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), or Minority communities, comprising 6 BCs, 5 SCs, and 5 Minorities.

The roster prominently features 5 Muslim candidates for key urban posts in Machilipatnam (Shaik Abdul Abida), Akividu (Nilofer Shaik), Kadiri (Shaik Sameera), Naidupeta (Shakeera), and Nandikotkur (E.M. Saburunissa), four of whom are women.

Another list by YSRCP

YSRCP has released another list of candidates for the upcoming urban local body elections, finalised under the directives of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The comprehensive roster covers chairperson nominees for 32 urban local bodies (ULBs) across the State, incorporating a balanced representation of diverse social categories including Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Minorities and women.

BJP list out

The AP BJP on Saturday announced its candidates for the upcoming municipal elections in the State. BJP State president PVN Madhav said the party’s State Election Committee had finalised the candidates for one municipal corporation, besides municipalities and nagar panchayats. The party has fielded K A Babu as its candidate for AMC Mayor post.