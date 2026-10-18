‘Vizag beach sand contains high natural radionuclides’: Research

VISAKHAPATNAM: Beach sand samples collected along the Visakhapatnam coast contain concentrations of naturally occurring radioactive elements above global average levels, with relatively higher concentrations recorded in the northern sector of the study area, according to a research paper published by Springer Nature.

The study, titled ‘Spatial distribution of natural radionuclides and radiological hazard assessment in beach sands of the Visakhapatnam coast, Eastern India’, examined four naturally occurring radionuclides, including uranium-238, radium-226, thorium-232 and potassium-40, and assessed their distribution in beach sands, and the associated ambient radiation levels.

The paper was authored by B Ramesh, P Padma Savitri, J Sudhakar, R Balaram Kumar, SK Sahoo, IV Saradhi and Vandana Pulhani.

Radioactive mineral concentrations can vary as per local geology: Study

The authors are associated with the Environmental Monitoring and Assessment Division of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra University, and the Homi Bhabha National Institute in Mumbai.

The researchers recorded mean activity concentrations of 167 becquerels per kilogram (Bq/kg) for uranium-238, 292 Bq/kg for radium-226, 2,614 Bq/kg for thorium-232 and 449 Bq/kg for potassium-40. The concentrations varied considerably between sampling locations, particularly in the case of thorium-232, which ranged from 6.9 to 13,691.7 Bq/kg.