YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy demands President’s Rule in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging a total breakdown of constitutional machinery and democracy in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, demanding the immediate intervention of the Central government and the imposition of President’s Rule in the State.

Taking to social media platform X, Jagan accused the ruling TDP-led coalition of turning local body nominations into a farce by orchestrating widespread violence for the second consecutive day.

Jagan charged that opposition candidates were being systematically prevented from filing nomination papers.

He further alleged that candidates were being abducted by police officers in late-night swoops to derail a fair election process.

Expressing shock over the targeting of YSRCP parliamentarians who acted as official proposers, Jagan highlighted that three MPs were assaulted in the presence of police personnel, with nomination papers snatched directly from their hands.

Pointing to spiralling violent incidents in Kadapa, Pulivendula, Kamalapuram, Jammalamadugu, Rajampet, Rayachoti, Punganur, Tirupati, Darsi, Dachepalli, and Gurajala, he claimed these episodes exposed the complete degradation of democratic norms under the current regime.

Referring to the police firing in Pulivendula, the former Chief Minister characterised it as “bullets fired directly at democracy,” alleging it was part of a deliberate conspiracy hatched by Chandrababu Naidu.

Questioning why police attacked candidates and proposers who came to file nominations and discharged firearms into the air, Jagan urged the Union Government to step in immediately to safeguard constitutional rights and bring the State under President’s Rule.