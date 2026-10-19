Andhra Pradesh: Nominations flood civic bodies in NTR, Krishna districts

VIJAYAWADA: The nomination process for urban local body elections concluded on Sunday across eight civic bodies in Krishna and NTR districts, with candidates from major parties and independents filing papers for ward member and civic chief posts.
Scrutiny will be held on October 19, withdrawals on October 21, polling on October 28, and counting on October 30.
In Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, 968 nominations were filed for 86 ward seats and 24 for the mayor’s post. Circle 1 recorded 357 nominations, Circle 2 had 349, and Circle 3 registered 262. The YSRCP led in Circle 1 with 122 nominations, while the TDP topped Circle 2 with 107 and Circle 3 with 90. Jana Sena nominated former MLA Vangaveeti Radha Krishna for mayor, while the YSRCP fielded Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi.
Alliance leaders in the NDA are grappling with overlapping nominations and rebels after disagreements over ward-level seat sharing. The BJP, which demanded 14 divisions but was reportedly reduced to eight, filed around 29 nominations. The TDP fielded candidates in 79 wards, while Jana Sena contested 32.
In Machilipatnam, 12 nominations were filed for the mayor’s post across 60 wards, including five from the YSRCP, four from the TDP and three from the Congress.
Vuyyuru municipality saw 175 nominations for 32 wards, with the YSRCP filing 66, the TDP 63, independents 19 and Jana Sena 16. Fifteen nominations were filed for chairperson, including seven from the YSRCP and four from the TDP. Pedana recorded 146 nominations for 28 wards, with 78 from the YSRCP, 47 from the TDP, and 11 from Jana Sena. Seven nominations were filed for chairperson.
Tiruvuru registered 187 nominations for 28 wards, led by the TDP with 93, followed by the YSRCP with 51 and Jana Sena with 17. Kondapalli saw 203 nominations for 40 wards, including 75 from the YSRCP, 64 from the TDP and 42 independents.
Nandigama recorded 169 nominations for 32 wards, with the TDP filing 69, the YSRCP 62 and Jana Sena 12. Jaggayyapeta registered 256 nominations for 36 wards, including 125 from the YSRCP, 68 from the TDP, and 25 from Jana Sena.