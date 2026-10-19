Andhra Pradesh: Nominations flood civic bodies in NTR, Krishna districts

VIJAYAWADA: The nomination process for urban local body elections concluded on Sunday across eight civic bodies in Krishna and NTR districts, with candidates from major parties and independents filing papers for ward member and civic chief posts.

Scrutiny will be held on October 19, withdrawals on October 21, polling on October 28, and counting on October 30.

In Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, 968 nominations were filed for 86 ward seats and 24 for the mayor’s post. Circle 1 recorded 357 nominations, Circle 2 had 349, and Circle 3 registered 262. The YSRCP led in Circle 1 with 122 nominations, while the TDP topped Circle 2 with 107 and Circle 3 with 90. Jana Sena nominated former MLA Vangaveeti Radha Krishna for mayor, while the YSRCP fielded Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi.

Alliance leaders in the NDA are grappling with overlapping nominations and rebels after disagreements over ward-level seat sharing. The BJP, which demanded 14 divisions but was reportedly reduced to eight, filed around 29 nominations. The TDP fielded candidates in 79 wards, while Jana Sena contested 32.