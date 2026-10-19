Chinese Ambassador lauds handicrafts of SHGs at Andhra's National SARAS Mela

VIJAYAWADA: Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, along with his spouse Tan Yuxiu and a high-level delegation, visited the National SARAS Mela-2026 at Punnami Ghat on Sunday, appreciating the entrepreneurial skills of rural women and purchasing products from SHG entrepreneurs.

The five-member delegation, comprising Xu Feihong, Tan Yuxiu, Minister Counsellor Zhou Guohui, Second Secretary Guo Dongdong, and Secretary to Ambassador Li Annan, visited the venue as part of their scheduled tour of NTR District from October 16 to 18.

During their visit, the Ambassador and his spouse went rounds the stalls showcasing products made by women entrepreneurs of Self-Help Groups from across the country, interacting closely with them and showing a keen interest in their creations. Ambassador Xu expressed happiness over the remarkable growth of rural women entrepreneurs, praising their initiative, creativity, and efforts in developing and marketing products, which reflect a growing economic empowerment through the SHG movement.

The high-profile visit underscored the significance of the SARAS Mela as a premier national platform for promoting rural women-led enterprises, displaying traditional crafts and locally made goods, and expanding market opportunities.

The National SARAS Mela-2026 is being organised at Punnami Ghat from October 17 to 30, providing rural women a vital stage to showcase their products, connect with customers, and explore new business horizons.

Meanwhile, the National SARAS Mela venue drew massive crowds on Sunday, prompting Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath to inspect the site alongside the diplomatic delegation’s visit.