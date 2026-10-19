Devotees throng Andhra's Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam for darshan

VIJAYAWADA: A large number of Bhavani devotees thronged the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday to worship Goddess Kanaka Durga, who appeared in the Sri Durga Devi Alankaram on the eighth day of the ongoing Navaratri festivities.

With the number of devotees increasing since morning, particularly with a large influx of Bhavani devotees from North Andhra, the temple premises reverberated with chants of the Goddess’ name. Temple authorities and NTR district officials intensified arrangements to ensure smooth darshan, crowd management and the safety of devotees.

Drinking water, buttermilk and milk were distributed to devotees, while arrangements were made for Annadanam, free cloakroom facility and other basic amenities. Special arrangements were also made for continuous distribution of prasadam and Deeksha Viramana for Bhavani devotees near the lower portion of the Maha Mandapam. Devotees expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided by SDMSD.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyana Chandra coordinated the arrangements. Police personnel monitored the movement of devotees, while CCTV cameras and the command control system were used to oversee crowd movement and respond to emergencies.

Meanwhile, State Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy visited the temple along with his family, and offered prayers to the Goddess. Temple officials performed special rituals.