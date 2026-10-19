National Saras Mela in Vijayawada showcases India’s rich craft traditions

VIJAYAWADA: From the spicy, tangy flavours of the South to the rich textiles of the North, from the age-old traditions of the West to the distinctive heritage of the East, the National Saras Mela in Vijayawada offers a journey across India’s cultural landscape. Every turn brings a different region into view, making it easy to lose track of time while exploring.
Being held in Vijayawada for the first time, the mela features 1,500 women entrepreneurs from across the country, with stalls showcasing handicrafts, handlooms, regional products, and live food counters offering diverse cuisines. Among the stalls, Meena Padvi from Khanwel village in Dadra and Nagar Haveli displays bamboo products crafted by 11 women, ranging from bangles and mugs to earrings, toys and keychains inspired by the Tarpa dance.
Butterflies, drawn from Butterfly Garden in their village, feature prominently in their designs. Pushpinder Sahu from Kishangarh, Rajasthan, carries forward his family’s Pichwai painting tradition, depicting Krishna’s life in intricate detail. Some works take days, while elaborate paintings require months. “We are trying our best to take our art to more people” he said.
From Ladakh, Tahira Banu showcases hand-embroidered bags, each taking up to 10 days to complete. In Bihar’s Jitwarpur, Kamal Kumar presents Madhubani art on dupattas, sarees, canvas and paper.
“Madhubani is our pride. It is our tradition, and we have been practising it for generations,” he said.
Seema from Gujarat demonstrates Bandhani, a tie-and-dye technique her family has practised for generations. “It is in our blood,” she said, as she tied fabric without using a mustard seed as a guide. One of the mela’s highlights is Shakti – The Spirit of Lakhpati Didi, a 16-foot installation celebrating rural women’s strength and entrepreneurial aspirations.
Adorned with colourful bangles, ethnic attire and a handcrafted bag, it symbolises women transforming traditional skills into sustainable livelihoods and has become a popular backdrop for visitors. From crafts shaped by natural materials to art forms preserved across generations, the mela is a reminder of India’s diverse traditions and the stories still waiting to be discovered.