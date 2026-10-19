National Saras Mela in Vijayawada showcases India’s rich craft traditions

VIJAYAWADA: From the spicy, tangy flavours of the South to the rich textiles of the North, from the age-old traditions of the West to the distinctive heritage of the East, the National Saras Mela in Vijayawada offers a journey across India’s cultural landscape. Every turn brings a different region into view, making it easy to lose track of time while exploring.

Being held in Vijayawada for the first time, the mela features 1,500 women entrepreneurs from across the country, with stalls showcasing handicrafts, handlooms, regional products, and live food counters offering diverse cuisines. Among the stalls, Meena Padvi from Khanwel village in Dadra and Nagar Haveli displays bamboo products crafted by 11 women, ranging from bangles and mugs to earrings, toys and keychains inspired by the Tarpa dance.

Butterflies, drawn from Butterfly Garden in their village, feature prominently in their designs. Pushpinder Sahu from Kishangarh, Rajasthan, carries forward his family’s Pichwai painting tradition, depicting Krishna’s life in intricate detail. Some works take days, while elaborate paintings require months. “We are trying our best to take our art to more people” he said.