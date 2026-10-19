'Protect paddy crop at ripening stage': Eluru district agriculture officer tells farmers

ELURU: District Agriculture Officer Sheikh Habib Basha said farmers were hopeful of a good paddy harvest following recent rains, which brought relief to crops in several areas. However, heavy rain lashed Mudinepalli mandal on Saturday during his field visit, prompting him to advise farmers to take precautions during the crucial ripening stage.

Speaking to TNIE, Basha said agriculture officials were monitoring crop conditions and advising farmers on management practices to minimise losses. He stressed the need for field‑level guidance to address crop problems.

During visit to villages, he explained precautions to farmers and urged them to complete e‑KYC and register tractors for paddy transport.

He also inspected shops and fields, warning traders against violations and directing officials to remain accessible.