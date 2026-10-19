Road network revamp, major national highway expansion on anvil in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has set in motion an ambitious master plan to upgrade Andhra Pradesh’s road network, targeting the restoration of over 10,200 kilometres of state highways alongside a massive Rs 1.93-lakh crore expansion of National Highway corridors.

According to official data, out of the total 45,433-kilometre R&B road network in the State, 12,593 km are currently in good condition or within the Defect Liability Period (DLP).

Restoration works covering 10,238 km are currently underway, while routine annual maintenance is being executed for another 22,602 km.

Following the completion of the ‘Mission Pothole-Free Roads’ initiative in 2024–25—where Rs 785.39 crore was spent out of the allocated Rs 810 crore — the government allocated Rs 3,014 crore for the ongoing 10,238-km road restoration programme.

To date, 3,501 km across 28 districts have been restored at an expenditure of Rs 1,479 crore, recording a 34.2% completion rate. In addition, Rs 90 crore has been earmarked to complete 14 pending bridge projects by December 2027, alongside Rs 300 crore sanctioned for 78 infrastructure works ahead of Godavari Pushkaralu 2027, targeted for completion by May 30, 2027.

Several key development proposals are currently awaiting financial and administrative clearances. These include Rs 818.63 crore for reconstructing 100 dilapidated bridges (currently pending with the Finance Department), Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) submitted for 468 km of CC roads valued at Rs 926.30 crore and Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) proposals worth Rs 757.24 crore covering 540.65 km.