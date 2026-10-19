Surya Prabha, Chandra Prabha Vahanams illuminate Tirumala

TIRUMALA: On the auspicious seventh day of the ongoing Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams at Tirumala, the celestial progression of time was beautifully manifested through the consecutive Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha Vahanams.

The celestial fete commenced in the brilliant morning hours. Lord Malayappa Swamy majestically rode the golden Surya Prabha Vahanam along the Four Mada Streets. Adorned in radiant vestments and bright Red Ixora flower garlands, the Lord blessed thousands of devotees from Surya Prabha Vahanam amidst the rhythmic chanting of Vedic hymns, and traditional Kolatam performances.

As the day transformed into night, the celestial atmosphere shifted to tranquil grace precisely at 7 pm, when the silver Chandra Prabha Vahanam commenced its nocturnal seva. Gliding through the cool evening air under a milky-white lunar halo, the Lord offered a soothing, divine sight that brought inner calm to the ocean of devotees filling the open-air galleries at Tirumala.

Rooted deeply in the ancient Purushasukta and Vaikhanasa Agama traditions, these twin Vahana Sevas explicitly symbolise the Supreme Lord’s absolute cosmic control over the celestial bodies that sustain the universe.

TTD Scriptural scholars’ updates emphasise that the morning Surya Prabha represents the dynamic, vital energies of Lord Surya Narayana, providing Arogya Siddhi (physical health, vitality, and the eradication of bodily ailments) to all living creatures. Conversely, the evening Chandra Prabha Vahanam acknowledges the Moon God as the cosmic ruler of the human mind (Chandrama Manaso Jatah) and the life-giving patron of medicinal herbs.

Together, the golden solar disc and the silver lunar crescent demonstrate that the dazzling heat of the sun and the cooling peace of the moon are but twin expressions of the same Supreme Architect, granting devotees total life equilibrium, robust well-being, and ultimate spiritual serenity.