Violence, clashes mar final day of ULB nomination filings across Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA/TIRUPATI/ONGOLE: Violence, political clashes, and intense confrontations marred the final day of nomination filings for Urban Local Body elections across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, as rival workers from the ruling NDA and the opposition YSRCP engaged in widespread scuffles, blockades, and high-voltage drama across multiple districts.
Police interventions, preventive house arrests of senior leaders, and mild lathi-charge were reported from several towns as candidates scrambled to submit their papers before the deadline—highlighted by YSRCP mayoral candidate Vasu Yadav jumping over the Tirupati Municipal Corporation office wall to file his nomination, and a Sub-Inspector sustaining head injuries during clashes in Prakasam district’s Darsi.
Tension persisted across Kadapa district throughout the day as the final leg of nominations witnessed fresh friction, police blockades, house arrests of prominent leaders, and the registration of sweeping cases against opposition figures.
Heavy police force was deployed around the residence of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy since 6 am, restricting him and YSRCP women candidates from stepping outside or heading toward nomination centres, while barricades sealed off municipal offices.
Confrontations erupted across Pulivendula, Badvel, Proddatur, and Yerraguntla, where YSRCP candidates alleged that TDP leaders obstructed them, and snatched B-forms or nomination documents. In Proddatur, TDP leaders allegedly snatched B-forms from first ward municipal candidate Sumathi and 28th ward candidate Fathima.
Key leaders placed under house arrest or detained
A high-voltage standoff also occurred at Gundlakunta, where local police blocked former minister P Rama Subba Reddy and his wife Indira—who sought to file her nomination for Jammalamadugu chairperson post—using tractors and barbed wire fences over disputed voter registration status. She failed to submit her nomination.
To maintain law and order, police placed key leaders under house arrest or preventive detention, including TDP district president C Bhupesh Reddy and Pulivendula in-charge BTech Ravi, alongside YSRCP leaders Meda Raghunatha Reddy, Dasari Sudha, Sai Krishna, SB Amzath Basha, and S Raghurami Reddy. MLC DC Govinda Reddy and his son were taken into custody, and shifted to Porumamilla, while Mydukur police detained YSRCP chairperson candidate Kesha Linganna.
Following weekend violence, police registered cases against Rayachoti YSRCP chairperson candidate Jinnah Shareef and 15 others for allegedly bringing outsiders into the town. Furthermore, cases were slapped against 60 YSRCP workers in Pulivendula.
Addressing a press conference later, Avinash Reddy slammed the ruling party and police, alleging that a heavily drunk DSP opened fire during lathi-charge and that authorities reneged on promise to facilitate smooth filing of nominations. The MP announced that he formally petitioned the Election Commission to suspend Pulivendula DSP Murali Naik for partisan harassment, and acting on behalf of TDP leaders.
Meanwhile, high drama marked the final day of municipal nominations in Tirupati, where YSRCP Mayor candidate Vasu Yadav jumped over the compound wall of the municipal corporation office to file his nomination.