Violence, clashes mar final day of ULB nomination filings across Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA/TIRUPATI/ONGOLE: Violence, political clashes, and intense confrontations marred the final day of nomination filings for Urban Local Body elections across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, as rival workers from the ruling NDA and the opposition YSRCP engaged in widespread scuffles, blockades, and high-voltage drama across multiple districts.

Police interventions, preventive house arrests of senior leaders, and mild lathi-charge were reported from several towns as candidates scrambled to submit their papers before the deadline—highlighted by YSRCP mayoral candidate Vasu Yadav jumping over the Tirupati Municipal Corporation office wall to file his nomination, and a Sub-Inspector sustaining head injuries during clashes in Prakasam district’s Darsi.

Tension persisted across Kadapa district throughout the day as the final leg of nominations witnessed fresh friction, police blockades, house arrests of prominent leaders, and the registration of sweeping cases against opposition figures.

Heavy police force was deployed around the residence of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy since 6 am, restricting him and YSRCP women candidates from stepping outside or heading toward nomination centres, while barricades sealed off municipal offices.

Confrontations erupted across Pulivendula, Badvel, Proddatur, and Yerraguntla, where YSRCP candidates alleged that TDP leaders obstructed them, and snatched B-forms or nomination documents. In Proddatur, TDP leaders allegedly snatched B-forms from first ward municipal candidate Sumathi and 28th ward candidate Fathima.