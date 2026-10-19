Works on grounded Bangladesh ship trigger eco concerns at Visakhapatnam's Tenneti Park

VISAKHAPATNAM: Works reportedly being undertaken on the grounded Bangladesh-flagged cargo vessel MV Maa near Tenneti Park have raised questions over compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directions, as the proposal to convert the ship into a tourism attraction is yet to clear the prescribed approval process.

Videos of works on the vessel circulating on social media have drawn the attention of denizens and environmentalists, who are seeking clarity on the permissions under which the activities are being carried out.

In its order in a suo motu case (OA No. 702 of 2023), the NGT directed that no construction, stabilisation, installation of structures or tourism-related activities, including preliminary works, should be undertaken at the site until all statutory approvals, including Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and forest clearances, were obtained.

The National Green Tribunal passed the order while disposing of a suo motu case.

It also directed the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) to complete its appraisal of the proposal, including a field inspection and assessment of wastewater and solid waste management, structural safety and potential impacts on the coast.

However, the minutes of the APCZMA’s 75th meeting, held on July 15, 2026, show that the proposal was still under consideration.