Works on grounded Bangladesh ship trigger eco concerns at Visakhapatnam's Tenneti Park

VISAKHAPATNAM: Works reportedly being undertaken on the grounded Bangladesh-flagged cargo vessel MV Maa near Tenneti Park have raised questions over compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directions, as the proposal to convert the ship into a tourism attraction is yet to clear the prescribed approval process.
Videos of works on the vessel circulating on social media have drawn the attention of denizens and environmentalists, who are seeking clarity on the permissions under which the activities are being carried out.
In its order in a suo motu case (OA No. 702 of 2023), the NGT directed that no construction, stabilisation, installation of structures or tourism-related activities, including preliminary works, should be undertaken at the site until all statutory approvals, including Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and forest clearances, were obtained.
The National Green Tribunal passed the order while disposing of a suo motu case.
It also directed the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) to complete its appraisal of the proposal, including a field inspection and assessment of wastewater and solid waste management, structural safety and potential impacts on the coast.
However, the minutes of the APCZMA’s 75th meeting, held on July 15, 2026, show that the proposal was still under consideration.
Locals seek clarification on nature of works and status of their approvals
The authority directed the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) to constitute a high-level committee to finalise the tourism facilities proposed on the vessel, and resubmit the proposal through the PARIVESH 2.0 portal for further examination.
Environmental concerns extend beyond the ship itself. The proposed painting of the vessel has drawn particular scrutiny, as the site falls within an ecologically sensitive intertidal zone. Environmentalists warn that paint residues could affect marine organisms, while road construction could disturb a turtle-nesting site and the rocky shoreline.
“The concern is not about tourism itself, but about how it is developed. This stretch supports a fragile intertidal ecosystem, including species that are rarely recorded. Any work that disturbs the habitat must be carefully assessed before it begins,” an expert requesting anonymity said.
The area’s ecological significance came into focus during the City Nature Challenge in April this year, when a translucent nudibranch, or sea slug, believed to be a rediscovery of a species not recorded for more than 160 years, was recorded.
The APCZMA minutes also noted that the project proponent had been advised against including a kitchen and banquet hall. However, a committee visit found that both facilities were being planned, prompting the authority to seek further consideration of the proposed tourism facilities.
The Bangladesh-flagged MV Maa ran aground off Visakhapatnam on October 13, 2020, during adverse weather. After attempts to refloat it failed, the vessel was beached near Tenneti Park in December 2021. APTDC subsequently proposed developing it as a tourism attraction.
With the proposal still subject to scrutiny, locals demand the authorities to establish the nature of the works currently being carried out, and clarify whether any approvals have been granted.
“The key question is whether activity at the site is consistent with the NGT’s direction that work must wait until the required clearances are in place,” they stated.
They claimed that the ongoing works are a direct violation of the NGT order and amount to contempt of court.
“The matter was brought to our notice today. The NGT had directed that the project, or any activity planned as part of it, be halted until the required clearances were obtained. Previously, we had also objected to facilities such as a kitchen on the vessel, as the proposal was to bring cooked food from the nearby Haritha Resorts. Regarding the current matter, we have forwarded the message to the higher officials of the APCZMA,” said an expert member of the APCZMA.