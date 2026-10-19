YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Governor, seeks Central forces for ULB polls

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday urged Governor S Abdul Nazeer intervened in the ongoing Urban Local Body election process, alleging that candidates from his party were being prevented from filing nominations through intimidation, attacks and misuse of police machinery by the ruling coalition.
After meeting the Governor at Lok Bhavan, Jagan said he had explained the alleged undemocratic practices and sought the deployment of Central forces and CCTV surveillance throughout the election process to ensure free and fair polls. He had sought the Governor’s intervention to press for the deployment of Central forces and CCTV coverage throughout the election process.
He explained to the Governor how YSRCP candidates were being blocked from filing nominations while TDP supporters were allowed into nomination centres, where attacks were carried out on the party’s candidates.
He also described how the police were siding with the ruling coalition. “In eight places in the state, no nominations were filed. In 19 places, only 36 per cent of the nomination papers were filed, while in eight other places, the nomination papers of YSRCP candidates were torn up. In Pulivendula, only 19 nominations were filed across 36 wards, underscoring the seriousness of the situation,” he explained.
The Governor was also apprised of the treatment meted out to YSRCP MPs YS Avinash Reddy, P Mithun Reddy and M Gurumurthi at nomination centres, the police opening fire at candidates, and the filing of serious cases against candidates. Jagan said active YSRCP cadre were being targeted through a conspiracy to bind them over. He appealed to the public and all concerned to protect democracy and ensure that everyone wishing to contest is allowed to file nomination papers. “These acts of anarchy show that Chandrababu lacks confidence, despite resorting to undemocratic practices. Denying people who wish to contest the opportunity to do so is a stain on democracy,” he said, adding that all options, including legal remedies, would be explored to save democracy.
Earlier, he met the State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha and submitted a complaint along with evidence of YSRCP candidates allegedly being denied the opportunity to file nominations. He said the Commissioner had assured him that everyone willing to contest would be given an opportunity to submit nomination papers.
Addressing the media, Jagan alleged that ruling TDP supporters were being allowed into nomination centres in huge numbers while the YSRCP candidates and their supporters were being obstructed.
He accused the police of siding with the ruling coalition and remaining silent while Opposition candidates were attacked, nomination papers snatched, vehicles damaged and false cases registered.
The former chief minister alleged that violent incidents had occurred in Tirupati, Kadapa, Kamalapuram, Rayachoti, Punganur, Darsi, Gurazala, Dachepalli, Piduguralla, Badvel and Rajampet, among other places.
Questioning the conduct of the elections, Jagan alleged that the schedule was announced a day after reservations were declared, leaving insufficient time for Opposition candidates to prepare.
Jagan Mohan Reddy also raised concerns over the continuation of the existing voter list despite the SIR reportedly identifying 46 lakh suspected fake voters.