YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Governor, seeks Central forces for ULB polls

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday urged Governor S Abdul Nazeer intervened in the ongoing Urban Local Body election process, alleging that candidates from his party were being prevented from filing nominations through intimidation, attacks and misuse of police machinery by the ruling coalition.

After meeting the Governor at Lok Bhavan, Jagan said he had explained the alleged undemocratic practices and sought the deployment of Central forces and CCTV surveillance throughout the election process to ensure free and fair polls. He had sought the Governor’s intervention to press for the deployment of Central forces and CCTV coverage throughout the election process.

He explained to the Governor how YSRCP candidates were being blocked from filing nominations while TDP supporters were allowed into nomination centres, where attacks were carried out on the party’s candidates.

He also described how the police were siding with the ruling coalition. “In eight places in the state, no nominations were filed. In 19 places, only 36 per cent of the nomination papers were filed, while in eight other places, the nomination papers of YSRCP candidates were torn up. In Pulivendula, only 19 nominations were filed across 36 wards, underscoring the seriousness of the situation,” he explained.