YSRCP skips Punganur polls, seeks Andhra High Court's intervention

TIRUPATI: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has failed to file nominations for the Punganur Municipality elections, with former minister and senior party leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy announcing that the party would stay away from the polls, citing alleged obstruction and violence during the nomination process.

He said he had approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking directions to facilitate the filing of nominations and had also requested permission for the party to file them in Punganur on Monday as a special case.

According to Punganur municipal election officials, only the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate, Nayeem Taj, filed a nomination for the chairperson’s post. The YSRCP did not file nominations for either the chairperson’s post or any of the 36 ward councillor seats, according to the figures provided by the returning officers.

Speaking to the media, Peddireddy alleged that YSRCP candidates were being prevented from filing nominations in Punganur, Pulivendula, Rayachoti and Rajampet. He alleged that the ruling coalition was attempting to secure uncontested victories in constituencies where the YSRCP expected to perform well.