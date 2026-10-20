Andhra pastors seek release of nine months’ pending honorarium

VIJAYAWADA: The AP United Pastors’ Fellowship has appealed to the state government to immediately release pending honorarium payments for Christian pastors across the State.

Bishop G Jayaprakash Ganjikunta, Founder and State President of the Fellowship, urged the government to expedite disbursement of dues to support religious leaders.

Jayaprakash noted that under G.O RT No. 112 issued on December 23, 2025, the state government had sanctioned `50 crore to provide a monthly honorarium of `5,000 to 8,427 pastors. However, payments have remained pending for nine months—spanning from December 2025 through September 2026.

He demanded that the state government immediately clear these arrears and disburse the honorarium to pastors across all districts without delay.

Welcoming the recent government order (G.O RT No. 123 dated October 15, 2026) sanctioning `22.45 crore towards honorarium payments for Muslim religious leaders, including Imams and Mouzans, the Bishop requested that prompt action be taken to release the rightful honorarium due to pastors. The Pastor’s Fellowship urged the administration to take steps to address the issue.