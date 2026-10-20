Andhra Pradesh HC division bench strikes down ‘order on voters list’

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court division bench on Monday set aside a single judge’s order directing the State Election Commission (SEC) to issue clear and uniform instructions to officials to consider voters’ lists updated up to July 15, 2026, for the conduct of local body elections.

A division bench comprising Justice Mandava Kiranmayi and Justice Alapati Giridhar ruled that the SEC could take a decision on the final electoral rolls based on the circulars issued by it from time to time.

The order came on an appeal filed by the SEC challenging the directions issued by the single judge on October 16.

It may be recalled that YSRCP had approached the High Court alleging that the SEC had failed to consider its representation seeking publication of the final voters’ lists for local body elections

after resolving claims and objections received up to August 31, 2026, in connection with additions, deletions and corrections to the draft electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party had sought directions to ensure that the final electoral rolls reflected all approved changes before the elections were conducted.

Hearing the petition, the single judge had directed the SEC to issue instructions to the concerned authorities to consider the voters’ lists updated up to July 15, 2026.