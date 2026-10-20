Andhra: Scrutiny begins as Prakasam district prepares for MPTC, ZPTC elections in November

ONGOLE: District authorities have begun scrutinising nomination papers filed for municipal elections in Prakasam and are preparing for next phases of the local body election schedule. The process will be followed by the withdrawal of nominations and publication of the final list of contesting candidates.

The State Election Commission issued a notification on Monday for elections to 373 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and 27 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) seats in the district. Authorities will receive nominations from October 21 to 23. Candidates can withdraw nominations until October 27. Polling is scheduled for November 3, with results on November 5.

District Collector P Rajababu, Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhana Raju and other officials inspected PACE Engineering College and QIS Engineering College on Monday. The administration plans to set up strongrooms for ballot boxes at the two institutions. Meanwhile, scrutiny of nominations began at the respective returning officers’ offices on Monday.

According to Form IV issued by Darsi Municipality Election Officer, three nominations for chairperson’s post were found valid: P Venkatesh of TDP, Daram Subba Rao of JSP & candidate A Ch Venkateswara Reddy. No YSRCP candidate filed nomination.