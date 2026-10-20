Andhra State Election Commissioner calls for free and fair local body elections

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising uncompromising transparency and seamless coordination, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha has called upon all district collectors, superintendents of police, commissioners, and election observers to ensure that the upcoming local body elections are conducted in a completely free, fair, and peaceful environment.

The SEC held a comprehensive high-level video conference on Monday alongside State Election Commission Secretary Dr A. Mallikarjuna and IG B. Rajakumari and reviewed district-wise electoral arrangements, administrative preparedness, and rigorous law enforcement protocols.

Punetha instructed officials to strictly implement the Election Commission’s directives and maintain continuous ground-level monitoring to prevent untoward incidents.

Emphasising accountability and transparency, he directed machinery to respond swiftly to any operational hurdles or grievances reported across districts. Election Commission Secretary Dr A. Mallikarjuna addressed administrative doubts raised by district officials during the session.

Briefing participants on security arrangements, IG B. Rajakumari stated that Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta is conducting teleconferences twice a day with SPs and Commissioners.

The high-level video conference was attended by ADG (Law and Order) N. Madhusudana Reddy, Director of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Sampath Kumar ,Commissioner of PR M Venkata Ramakrishna Teja and other officials attended.