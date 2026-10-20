Coalition leaders aim for 100% strike rate in Vijayawada mayor polls

VIJAYAWADA: Laying out a high-octane strategy for the upcoming local body elections, key leaders of the ruling coalition government in Vijayawada met on Monday to finalise a joint action plan aimed at securing a 100 per cent strike rate and ensuring a resounding victory for mayoral candidate Vangaveeti Radha Krishna.
The crucial strategy session was held at the camp office of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), bringing together prominent leaders including Vangaveeti Radha Krishna, Buddha Venkanna, and Kommareddy Pattabhi. The leaders engaged in detailed deliberations regarding ward-level campaign itineraries, candidate coordination, and outreach mechanics.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, MP Kesineni Sivanath expressed immense enthusiasm, stating that fielding Vangaveeti Radha Krishna as the coalition’s mayoral candidate has injected fresh vigour into the ranks of the TDP, BJP, and JSP. Highlighting the historic political legacy of the Vangaveeti family in Vijayawada, Chinni asserted that Radha is the ideal candidate for the mayoral post.
“We are aiming for a historic victory with a record margin of around two lakh votes. Starting tomorrow, all coalition leaders will jointly tour every single ward to spearhead intensive campaigns,” Chinni said. He emphasised that achieving a 100 per cent strike rate is the primary target and added that ward-level candidate lists have been finalised without any lingering threat of rebel candidates.
Addressing potential dissension, Chinni assured that leadership would personally engage with party loyalists who missed out on tickets, ensuring collective unity.
“We have no real opponents; serving the people is our sole objective,” he remarked. In a passing political comment, he also noted that it would have been beneficial if former IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao had brought the alleged corrupt practices and misdeeds of the previous YSRCP regime to light earlier.
Vangaveeti Radha Krishna participated in the strategy discussions, reviewing the roadmap for the municipal polls and outlining focused engagement plans with urban voters. Senior leaders Buddha Venkanna and Pattabhi shared inputs on fine-tuning micro-management, ensuring absolute synergy between the grassroots cadres of all three coalition partners, and resolving any localised coordination issues.
The meeting concluded with a unified resolve that coalition unity will be the bedrock of their electoral campaign, with leaders committed to sweeping the Vijayawada mayoral race and all local body seats through rigorous, coordinated public outreach.