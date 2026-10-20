Coalition leaders aim for 100% strike rate in Vijayawada mayor polls

VIJAYAWADA: Laying out a high-octane strategy for the upcoming local body elections, key leaders of the ruling coalition government in Vijayawada met on Monday to finalise a joint action plan aimed at securing a 100 per cent strike rate and ensuring a resounding victory for mayoral candidate Vangaveeti Radha Krishna.

The crucial strategy session was held at the camp office of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), bringing together prominent leaders including Vangaveeti Radha Krishna, Buddha Venkanna, and Kommareddy Pattabhi. The leaders engaged in detailed deliberations regarding ward-level campaign itineraries, candidate coordination, and outreach mechanics.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, MP Kesineni Sivanath expressed immense enthusiasm, stating that fielding Vangaveeti Radha Krishna as the coalition’s mayoral candidate has injected fresh vigour into the ranks of the TDP, BJP, and JSP. Highlighting the historic political legacy of the Vangaveeti family in Vijayawada, Chinni asserted that Radha is the ideal candidate for the mayoral post.

“We are aiming for a historic victory with a record margin of around two lakh votes. Starting tomorrow, all coalition leaders will jointly tour every single ward to spearhead intensive campaigns,” Chinni said. He emphasised that achieving a 100 per cent strike rate is the primary target and added that ward-level candidate lists have been finalised without any lingering threat of rebel candidates.