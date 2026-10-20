Golden chariot, Kalki Ashwa Vahana draws thousands to Navaratri Brahmotsavals in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: Reaching its penultimate day with an overwhelming display of divine splendour, the annual Navaratri Brahmotsavals of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala drew tens of thousands of pilgrims on Monday as majestic processions of the Golden Chariot and the Kalki-adorned Ashwa Vahana captivated holy hills.

The day commenced with the majestic Swarna Ratham (Golden Chariot) procession held on Monday. Sri Malayappa Swamy, flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi, traversed the four mada streets, glistening on the golden chariot amidst the resonating chants of “Govinda, Govinda” and traditional mangalavadyams.

TTD officials noted that witnessing the Swarna Ratham is believed to bestow prosperity. The event was attended by Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD EO Muddada Ravichandra, Additional EO CH Venkaiah Chowdary, Board Member Panabaka Lakshmi, and others. In the evening, Sri Malayappa Swamy appeared in the divine form of Kalki mounted on the Ashwa Vahana, signifying triumph of righteousness over unrighteousness.

Ahead of the grand culmination of the Brahmotsavals with the holy Chakra Snanam on Tuesday, Venkaiah Chowdary inspected Sri Swami Pushkarini and reviewed security.