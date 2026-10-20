Koya dance enlivens Vijayawada Utsav 2.0

VIJAYAWADA: From the lively movements of Dhimi Dhimi Nach to the striking spectacle of Kommu Koya, the ninth day of Vijayawada Utsav Season 2 at Punnami Ghat on Monday offered audiences a variety of performances rooted in folk traditions.

Dhimi Dhimi Nach saw women perform a lively folk routine with a Western-style touch to folk music. The performance took an unexpected turn when Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram joined the women for a few steps while felicitating them, adding to the cheerful mood of the evening.

A Kommu Koya troupe brought a distinct visual element to the programme with its traditional tribal dance. Men playing large drums accompanied the energetic movements of the women, while the performers’ coordinated presentation made the act stand out.

The evening had a cinematic touch, with actor Satyam Rajesh and his team attending the event to promote their upcoming film, ‘Caste.’

Another troupe caught the audience’s attention with large flower garlands worn as part of its performance. The dancers used coordinated formations and movements to present a devotional act dedicated to the goddess.

These were among the several performances that kept the evening varied, with folk music, traditional dance and cinema sharing the stage. Audiences remained engrossed in the programme, enjoying the different acts as Vijayawada Utsav continued its celebration of art and culture.