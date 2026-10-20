NTR district collector warns of legal action for MCC violations

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector and Election Officer G Lakshmisha on Monday warned of strict legal action for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for local body elections and urged parties to cooperate for free and fair polls. He also explained MCC, expenditure limits, account maintenance and campaign norms.

He said asking votes on caste, religion, language or region, inciting hatred, and personal attacks on opponents will be treated as serious offence. Written consent of owner mandatory for publicity material on private buildings with prior information to election officials. Use of government vehicles, funds for campaign banned. Government and aided educational institutions cannot be used for campaigns.

Public meetings, rallies, processions need prior permission. Distribution of cash, liquor, gifts to influence voters will invite action.

Expenditure limits: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor 25 lakh, Ward member `10 lakh; Municipalities Chairperson 20 lakh, Ward 7.5 lakh; Nagar Panchayat Chairperson 10 lakh, Ward 5 lakh. He instructed candidates to maintain daily expenditure records.