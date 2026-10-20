Over 25,000 candidates file papers for ULB polls across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The nomination process for the upcoming urban local body elections across Andhra Pradesh concluded with a massive surge in filings, recording a total of 24,451 nominations for ward members and 1,358 nominations for mayoral and chairperson posts by October 18, 2026.

According to the abstract released by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the 2nd Ordinary Elections to Urban Local Bodies-2026, filing momentum picked up exponentially over the three-day window from October 16 to October 18, moving from an initial 641 ward nominations on day one to 7,528 on day two, and culminating at 16,282 filings on the final day.

Across the state’s 3,942 total wards spanning municipal corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats, political party participation saw widespread engagement.

In the municipal corporations housing 3,020 wards, a total of 320 nominations were filed for mayoral positions, while ward member filings reached 8,198.

Party-wise, the YSRCP led with 48 mayoral nominations, closely followed by the TDP with 46 nominations. However, TDP took the lead in ward nominations with 2,956 ward nominations, closely followed by the YSRCP with 2,295 ward filings.

But it was independents who filed more nominations for mayoral posts with a total of 112, while other parties filed 45 nominations. However, in the wards, they filed only 1074 and 87 nominations, respectively.

Similarly, the 922 wards across municipalities and nagar panchayats witnessed heavy participation, logging 1,038 nominations for chairperson posts and 16,253 nominations for ward members.

In this category, YSRCP candidates accounted for 319 chairperson and 5880 ward filings across the State.