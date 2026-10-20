'Postpone polls in 22 urban local bodies': YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: Escalating political friction ahead of the upcoming local body polls, the YSRCP has formally petitioned the State Election Commissioner (SEC), demanding either the reopening of the nomination process or the postponement of elections across 22 urban local bodies (ULBs).

Leading a high-level delegation, MLC and State General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy accompanied by former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, Narayana Murthy, and other party leaders has submitted video evidence on a pen drive along with three formal representations to the election authority.

Addressing the media following the submission, Appi Reddy accused ruling TDP workers of forcibly tearing up opposition nomination papers out of fear of defeat, alleging active complicity by local police personnel.

According to data submitted by the party, YSRCP candidates were able to file nominations in only 321 out of 809 total wards and divisions across the 22 affected ULBs, leaving 488 wards entirely uncontested by the party, alongside eight chairperson nominations that were allegedly obstructed.

Asserting that elections must be decided through ballots rather than intimidation, Appi Reddy insisted that affected candidates be granted a fresh opportunity to file papers before any uncontested declarations are finalised, safeguarding democratic transparency ahead of the ensuing municipal, MPTC, and ZPTC polls.

Pointing to the precedent set in Mydukur, where municipal polls were halted after 19 nomination papers were destroyed the YSRCP demanded identical administrative remedies.

The opposition delegation also brought instances of physical violence to the attention of the Commission, highlighting attacks on MPs Midhun Reddy, Gurumoorthy, and Avinash Reddy.