Vijayawada: Dasara to conclude at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam today

VIJAYAWADA: The annual Dasara festivities at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada will conclude on Tuesday with the Maha Purnahuti ritual and the traditional Teppotsavam in Krishna river.

Temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for Vijayadasami, the final day of the celebrations, with Goddess Kanaka Durga appearing in the Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi Alankaram.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik said that the temple would open earlier than usual to facilitate darshan for devotees. Goddess would be available for darshan from 2.30 am to 3 am on Tuesday. The Maha Purnahuti, marking conclusion of the ritualistic homams performed during Navaratri, would be conducted at 10.30 am in accordance with Agama traditions.

Temple trust board chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), chief festival officer V Trinath Rao and temple Sthanacharya Vishnubhatla Sivaprasad Sharma said the arrangements had been made in coordination with various departments to ensure smooth conduct of festivities. Governor S Abdul Nazeer is scheduled to visit the temple between 1 pm and 2 pm on Tuesday to offer prayers and perform special rituals.