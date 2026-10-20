YSRCP leaders’ DNA is rooted in violence: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a blistering counter-offensive against the opposition YSRCP, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asserted that the opposition party has degenerated into a “factory for manufacturing criminals” whose DNA is inherently rooted in violence, factionalism, systematic intimidation, and deliberate legal obstruction.

Addressing a media conference at his camp office in Undavalli, Naidu displayed a series of video clips juxtaposing the blatant local body election violence from the previous YSRCP regime with recent developments.

Drawing sharp comparisons, he likened their underground, remote-controlled political operation to notorious international syndicates, asserting that violence remains their primary instrument for political survival.

Directing a sharp attack at YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu called out his alleged double standards regarding constitutional authorities. Naidu accused Jagan of supporting bodies like the State Election Commission (SEC) or the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) when decisions favoured him and hypocritically attacking them when they did not.

Recalling the previous regime’s tenure, Naidu highlighted how the then-SEC commissioner was subjected to severe public vilification, legal challenges, and intimidation, to the point of needing central security protection.

Naidu expressed grave concern over the opposition’s exploitation of youth, alleging that Jagan is using Gen Z and aspirational youngsters as mere political pawns.