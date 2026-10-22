ABV vows to solve Vijaywada's civic woes

VIJAYAWADA: Independent mayoral candidate AB Venkateswara Rao on Wednesday pledged to resolve Vijayawada’s civic problems and transform the city into a clean, green and safe urban centre. Addressing the media, ahead of mayoral elections, Rao— backed by Congress, CPI, CPM and other alliance parties— outlined priorities including 24‑hour drinking water, improved sanitation, robust roads and and traffic grievances.

He promised flood‑mitigation measures, action against Budameru encroachments. Drawing inspiration from former independent mayors, he assured aggressive funding through taxes and central grants, ruling out resource shortages. He vowed transparent governance with strict accountability.

His manifesto includes eradicating open drains and mosquito breeding, safeguarding schools and Anganwadis, easing permits, and developing night bazaars, food courts and street markets to support small businesses and youth employment. He pledged to reduce tax burdens and ensure optimal use of public funds. Congress leader Kolanukonda Shivaji, CPM’s DV Krishna announced NDA support for his candidature.