Andhra Pradesh CM: Peace & security essential to get investments for industrial growth

Prompt police response to grievances will strengthen public confidence: CM

He urged police officials to treat complainants with dignity and empathy, listen patiently to people’s grievances and ensure speedy resolution.

“Prompt police response to grievances will strengthen public confidence,” he said. He stressed the need for greater use of artificial intelligence, CCTV networks, data analytics and drones to improve surveillance and investigation.

Preventing crimes is a greater measure of police efficiency than merely solving them, he observed. Naidu also praised the EAGLE team for its efforts to curb ganja and narcotics, and underlined the need for stringent measures to ensure women’s safety.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of police during the recent Dasara festivities, including security arrangements at Kanaka Durga temple and Vijayawada Utsav 2.0.

The Home Minister said, “Police personnel risk their lives to protect people and provide courage and confidence during emergencies.”

She said the government was according top priority to women’s safety, eliminating drugs, providing modern technology and better training to police personnel, and ensuring their welfare.

The DGP said, “The strength of police comes from courage, discipline and public trust. We must possess the courage to confront violence, the restraint to exercise our powers responsibly, and the integrity to act without fear or favour.”