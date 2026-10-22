Andhra Pradesh: Soaring prices burden families in festival season

VIJAYAWADA: Festivals are meant for happiness and sharing of sweets and other food items. But soaring prices of essential commodities caused a huge burden on the middle class and poor families this year.

The prices of rice, edible oil, sugar, dals and other commodities shot up in recent weeks, forcing people to think twice before they buy. The festival season has started with Dasara and some others to come in November.

The traders say the rice, which was sold at around `60 a kg three months ago, now costs around `85. The price of sugar has gone up from `50 to more than `62 a kg.

Customers still come, because they have no choice. “This is a basic need in every home, so purchases have not dropped drastically,” said Shri Lakshmi, who runs a kirana shop in the city.

The cuts are happening inside homes. Surabhi will not compromise on the offerings. “It has been our tradition for many years. We cannot reduce it,” she said. But last festival, she bought five kinds of fruit. This time it was a small cluster of bananas.

The raisins and cashews in her sweets have gone down too. She used to cook enough rice to share a full plate with her neighbours. Now she sends rice along with other items.

Raveena, a homemaker, has trimmed her menu. “Everything feels expensive these days. With prices rising like this, running a home on a budget is challenging,” she said.